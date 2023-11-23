Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] Revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, down -31.46% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ALNY] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Alnylam Presents Positive Results from the KARDIA-1 Phase 2 Dose-Ranging Study of Zilebesiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic in Development for the Treatment of Hypertension in Patients at High Cardiovascular Risk.

– Zilebesiran Met Primary Endpoint Demonstrating Up to 16.7 mmHg Placebo-Adjusted Reduction of 24-Hour Mean Systolic Blood Pressure at Three Months of Treatment –.

– Study Met Key Secondary Endpoints Showing Consistent and Sustained Reductions of Systolic Blood Pressure and Durable Tonic Blood Pressure Control Through Month 6 –.

A sum of 307056 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 660.29K shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $167.50 and dropped to a low of $161.43 until finishing in the latest session at $162.88.

The one-year ALNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.82. The average equity rating for ALNY stock is currently 1.66, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNY shares is $225.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.86.

ALNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, ALNY shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.20, while it was recorded at 164.90 for the last single week of trading, and 189.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.68 and a Gross Margin at +83.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.04.

Return on Total Capital for ALNY is now -30.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -526.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47. Additionally, ALNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] managed to generate an average of -$565,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc [ALNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.