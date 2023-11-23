Allbirds Inc [BIRD] fell -63.77% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Allbirds Inc [NASDAQ: BIRD] closed the trading session at $0.88 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.86, while the highest price level was $0.9063. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Allbirds Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Achieves Q3 2023 Guidance Targets; Delivers Continued Progress Under the Company’s Strategic Transformation Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.77 percent and weekly performance of 7.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 914.24K shares, BIRD reached to a volume of 372989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allbirds Inc [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BIRD stock trade performance evaluation

Allbirds Inc [BIRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Allbirds Inc [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9741, while it was recorded at 0.8967 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3692 for the last 200 days.

Allbirds Inc [BIRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.31 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Allbirds Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.04.

Return on Total Capital for BIRD is now -23.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allbirds Inc [BIRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.41. Additionally, BIRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allbirds Inc [BIRD] managed to generate an average of -$133,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Allbirds Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Allbirds Inc [BIRD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIRD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIRD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.