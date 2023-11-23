Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AGIO] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Agios Announces Clinical Proof-of-Concept in Phase 2a Trial of AG-946 for the Treatment of Anemia in Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

– 40 Percent of Low Transfusion Burden Cohort Achieved Transfusion Independence;One Study Patient Achieved Hemoglobin Response Endpoint –.

– Safety Profile Consistent with Data Reported in Healthy Volunteers Study –.

A sum of 304070 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 530.83K shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $22.22 and dropped to a low of $21.66 until finishing in the latest session at $21.96.

The one-year AGIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.44. The average equity rating for AGIO stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIO shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.59.

AGIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, AGIO shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 21.97 for the last single week of trading, and 24.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2732.07 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1627.82.

Return on Total Capital for AGIO is now -30.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, AGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] managed to generate an average of -$595,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.76 and a Current Ratio set at 12.06.

AGIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 39.00%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc [AGIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.