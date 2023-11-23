Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] gain 45.76% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [NYSE: WMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.32% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM that Advanced Drainage Systems Shares Benefits of Plastic Pipe in Honor of America Recycles Day.

ADS’s recycled plastic pipe manages and protects water and communities across North America.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In recognition of America Recycles Day, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, recognizes the importance of sustainable and economically viable products to capture, convey, store and treat water. As evidenced by a recent study from the National Academies of Sciences, (NAS) titled Recycled Plastics in Infrastructure: Current Practices, Understanding, and Opportunities, the use of recycled plastics, which are utilized in ADS pipes, “has been perfected and is economically viable.”.

Over the last 12 months, WMS stock rose by 29.39%. The one-year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for WMS stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $9.31 billion, with 69.52 million shares outstanding and 67.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 569.59K shares, WMS stock reached a trading volume of 316016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMS shares is $146.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

WMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WMS shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.16, while it was recorded at 118.75 for the last single week of trading, and 105.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.61 and a Gross Margin at +34.59. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Total Capital for WMS is now 32.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.82. Additionally, WMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] managed to generate an average of $86,386 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Advanced Drainage Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

WMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc go to 5.72%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc [WMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.