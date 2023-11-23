AAON Inc. [AAON] Stock trading around $63.54 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AAON Inc. [NASDAQ: AAON] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.54. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AAON Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s next regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (or $0.32 annually), payable on December 18, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2023.

About AAONFounded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company’s industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 304877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AAON Inc. stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for AAON stock reached $5.16 billion, with 80.14 million shares outstanding and 67.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 401.45K shares, AAON reached a trading volume of 304877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AAON Inc. [AAON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAON shares is $76.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for AAON Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AAON Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAON in the course of the last twelve months was 176.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AAON stock performed recently?

AAON Inc. [AAON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, AAON shares gained by 19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for AAON Inc. [AAON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.80, while it was recorded at 63.11 for the last single week of trading, and 61.32 for the last 200 days.

AAON Inc. [AAON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AAON Inc. [AAON] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.82. AAON Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.29.

Return on Total Capital for AAON is now 21.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AAON Inc. [AAON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.04. Additionally, AAON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AAON Inc. [AAON] managed to generate an average of $27,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.AAON Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

Earnings analysis for AAON Inc. [AAON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAON Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for AAON Inc. [AAON]

The top three institutional holders of AAON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.