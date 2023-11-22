Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Revenue clocked in at $8.10 billion, down -59.63% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $6.94 on 11/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.85, while the highest price level was $7.22. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months of 2023.

Reported Revenues of $1,273 Million, Net Loss of $2,270 Million (Including a Non-Cash Impairment Loss of $2,063 Million)1, Adjusted EBITDA2 of $211 Million and Adjusted EBIT Loss2 of $213 Million.

Revised 2023 Full Year Guidance: Expects to Generate Adjusted EBITDA of $900-$1,100 Million and Adjusted EBIT Loss of $600-$400 Million3.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.63 percent and weekly performance of -11.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 3764153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $8.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.84 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.