why Realty Income Corp. [O] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.64

- Advertisements -

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Digital Realty and Realty Income Form Build-to-Suit Data Center Development Joint Venture.

Realty Income Acquires 80% Equity Interest in Two Data Centers Currently Under Construction in Northern Virginia, with Up to 48 Megawatts of Potential IT Load.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that they have established a joint venture to support the development of two build-to-suit data centers in Northern Virginia. Realty Income invested approximately $200 million to acquire an 80% equity interest in the venture, while Digital Realty maintains a 20% interest. Each partner will fund its pro rata share of the remaining $150 million estimated development cost for the first phase of the project, which is slated for completion in mid-2024. The build-to-suit facilities were 100% pre-leased to an S&P 100 investment grade client prior to construction and are expected to generate a 6.9% initial cash lease yield upon lease commencement in mid-2024. The facilities are subject to a 10-year initial lease term with extension options and 2.0% annual rent escalators.

A sum of 5298822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.39M shares. Realty Income Corp. shares reached a high of $53.6199 and dropped to a low of $52.785 until finishing in the latest session at $53.55.

- Advertisements -

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.68. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $58.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 14.09.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.79, while it was recorded at 53.05 for the last single week of trading, and 58.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corp. [O] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.