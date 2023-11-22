why Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.19

- Advertisements -

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] traded at a high on 11/21/23, posting a 12.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.83. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM that GOGL – Q3 2023 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s third quarter 2023 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4986403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for GOGL stock reached $1.76 billion, with 200.49 million shares outstanding and 119.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, GOGL reached a trading volume of 4986403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $10.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has GOGL stock performed recently?

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 15.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.87. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.48.

Return on Total Capital for GOGL is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.97. Additionally, GOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] managed to generate an average of $12,153,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golden Ocean Group Limited go to -0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]

The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.