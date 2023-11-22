why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.60

- Advertisements -

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.11 at the close of the session, down -3.48%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Received $399M DOE LPO Title VXII loan conditional commitment, shipped first Eos Z3™ customer energy storage system, and provided an update to its 2023 outlook.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock is now -25.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOSE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.15 and lowest of $1.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.66, which means current price is +3.74% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 3638677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.11.

- Advertisements -

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8389, while it was recorded at 1.1680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4296 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -220.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -255.14. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 169.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$690,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]

The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EOSE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.