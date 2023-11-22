why ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.20

- Advertisements -

ABVC BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: ABVC] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.78. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ABVC BioPharma Receives U.S. Patent for ADHD Treatment, a $32 Billion Market.

“This patent grants ABVC the right to exclude others from using, offering, or selling PDC-1421 throughout the United States until 2040,” said Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC Chief Executive Officer. “As we work towards expanding our patent map into global coverage, we eagerly await the results of patent applications in the European Union, China, Japan, and others.”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABVC BioPharma Inc stock has also gained 58.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABVC stock has declined by -6.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.43% and lost -71.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ABVC stock reached $12.87 million, with 7.23 million shares outstanding and 4.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ABVC reached a trading volume of 16479652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ABVC stock trade performance evaluation

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.93. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 69.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.01% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0703, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2831 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. ABVC BioPharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.50.

Return on Total Capital for ABVC is now -131.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.88. Additionally, ABVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] managed to generate an average of -$714,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.ABVC BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABVC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABVC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.