Wall Street Analyst Resumed First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] gained 4.39% or 0.23 points to close at $5.47 with a heavy trading volume of 5557813 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $5.37, the shares rose to $5.59 and dropped to $5.365, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded -10.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, AG reached to a volume of 5557813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $7.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

First Majestic Silver Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corporation go to 46.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.