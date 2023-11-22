Wall Street Analyst Initiated Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Burlington Stores Inc [NYSE: BURL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.84%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Comparable store sales increased 6% versus our guidance of 5% to 7%.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On a GAAP basis, net income was $49 million, and diluted EPS was $0.75.

Over the last 12 months, BURL stock rose by 4.56%. The one-year Burlington Stores Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.07. The average equity rating for BURL stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $10.70 billion, with 65.02 million shares outstanding and 64.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, BURL stock reached a trading volume of 6387582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $183.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc is set at 6.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

BURL Stock Performance Analysis:

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.84. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 39.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.87 for Burlington Stores Inc [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.91, while it was recorded at 140.70 for the last single week of trading, and 167.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Burlington Stores Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Burlington Stores Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 591.53. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 539.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] managed to generate an average of $3,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Burlington Stores Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

BURL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc go to 29.07%.

Burlington Stores Inc [BURL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BURL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BURL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.