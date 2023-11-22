Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Altice USA Inc [NYSE: ATUS] gained 0.84% or 0.02 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 5203815 shares. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Altice USA to Participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:45p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please follow the link.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $2.48 and dropped to $2.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATUS points out that the company has recorded -10.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 5203815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Altice USA Inc [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Altice USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.02.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.79. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $17,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Altice USA Inc [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc go to 6.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altice USA Inc [ATUS]

The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.