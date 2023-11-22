Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] loss -1.52% or -0.56 points to close at $36.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3899648 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that URBN Reports Record Sales and a 120% Increase in EPS.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2023, increased 9.0% to a record $1.28 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.3%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.6%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and mid single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 22.5% at Free People and 13.2% at Anthropologie and decreased 14.2% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 3.6% driven by a 3.5% decrease in Free People wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores and close out account partners. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $30.2 million primarily driven by a 68% increase in our subscribers versus the end of the prior year’s comparable quarter.

It opened the trading session at $36.00, the shares rose to $36.58 and dropped to $35.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for URBN points out that the company has recorded 36.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, URBN reached to a volume of 3899648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $38.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for URBN stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.63, while it was recorded at 36.28 for the last single week of trading, and 31.21 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.90. Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.33. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $6,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. go to 29.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]

The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in URBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in URBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.