Symbotic Inc [SYM] Stock trading around $52.08 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Symbotic Inc [NASDAQ: SYM] gained 40.15% or 14.92 points to close at $52.08 with a heavy trading volume of 9668270 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Symbotic Reports 2023 Results with Record Revenue and Improved Margin as Deployments Accelerated.

For the full fiscal year 2023, Symbotic reported revenue of $1,177 million, reflecting 98% growth year over year, a net loss of $208 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $18 million.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $48.00, the shares rose to $52.84 and dropped to $43.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYM points out that the company has recorded 67.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -443.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 930.06K shares, SYM reached to a volume of 9668270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Symbotic Inc [SYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYM shares is $53.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Symbotic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Symbotic Inc is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52080.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for SYM stock

Symbotic Inc [SYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.11. With this latest performance, SYM shares gained by 34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 454.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Symbotic Inc [SYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.96, while it was recorded at 40.02 for the last single week of trading, and 33.55 for the last 200 days.

Symbotic Inc [SYM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Symbotic Inc [SYM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.66 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Symbotic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for SYM is now -74.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Symbotic Inc [SYM] managed to generate an average of -$6,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Symbotic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Symbotic Inc [SYM]

The top three institutional holders of SYM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.