Stifel slashes price target on Infinera Corp. [INFN] – find out why.

Infinera Corp. [NASDAQ: INFN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.55%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Infinera Awarded California Competes Grant to Increase Domestic Production of Next-generation Semiconductors.

The CalCompetes grant will enable Infinera, a domestic optical compound semiconductor manufacturer with in-house fab operations and advanced test and packaging capabilities in multiple states, to build upon its 20+ year history in the United States and continue to drive innovation in indium phosphide-based compound semiconductor and monolithic photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technologies. Fostering the domestic production of these critical and emerging technologies helps increase America’s economic and national security in semiconductor innovation, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience.

Over the last 12 months, INFN stock dropped by -36.01%. The one-year Infinera Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.48. The average equity rating for INFN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $939.45 million, with 226.92 million shares outstanding and 223.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, INFN stock reached a trading volume of 5179230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinera Corp. [INFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Infinera Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinera Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

INFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinera Corp. [INFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, INFN shares gained by 33.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Infinera Corp. [INFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinera Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinera Corp. [INFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.17 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Infinera Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.83.

Return on Total Capital for INFN is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinera Corp. [INFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 404.11. Additionally, INFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 397.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinera Corp. [INFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Infinera Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

INFN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infinera Corp. go to 20.00%.

Infinera Corp. [INFN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INFN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INFN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.