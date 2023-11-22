SentinelOne Inc [S] Revenue clocked in at $524.23 million, up 18.78% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for Fifth Consecutive Year.

AI security leader again recognized for strong growth, technological leadership and resilience.

Technology moves fast, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) continues to move fast with it. For the fifth consecutive year, the AI security leader has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking that recognizes the most innovative and fastest growing companies in North America.

Over the last 12 months, S stock rose by 4.15%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.69. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.12 billion, with 295.67 million shares outstanding and 229.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 4075982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $19.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 17.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.