Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] moved up 1.30: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.21%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, SAND stock dropped by -8.04%. The one-year Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.1. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 298.84 million shares outstanding and 244.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SAND stock reached a trading volume of 3698762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $7.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 104.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

- Advertisements -

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] managed to generate an average of $3,778,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SAND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.