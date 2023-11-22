Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] is 24.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 11/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7583, while the highest price level was $1.01. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Safe and Green Development Corporation Unveils Letter of Intent for Integration of Real Estate AI Software.

David Villarreal, President & CEO of SG DevCo, stated, “This LOI is a testament to our shared vision and commitment as it symbolizes symbolizes a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging the innovative software technology and resources of both MWH and SG Devco. The main objective in seeking to forge this strategic partnership is to create shared value by capitalizing on the unique strengths and capabilities of each party. We believe that once established, the seal of this strategic alliance will signify a crucial turning point for both organizations. We further believe this strategic partnership will pave the way for an explosive era of growth, innovation, and the expansion of opportunities within each of our companies, our stakeholders, and all who engage with our businesses.”.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.60 percent and weekly performance of 95.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 105.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 102.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, SGBX reached to a volume of 8120472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SGBX stock trade performance evaluation

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.12. With this latest performance, SGBX shares gained by 102.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.31% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6754, while it was recorded at 0.7123 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9387 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.64 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.70. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$554,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SGBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.