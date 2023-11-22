Raymond James lifts Danaher Corp. [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] jumped around 6.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $217.86 at the close of the session, up 3.24%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Danaher to Present at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher’s advanced science and technology – and proven ability to innovate – help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 65,000+ associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Danaher Corp. stock is now -7.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHR Stock saw the intraday high of $221.57 and lowest of $213.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 249.55, which means current price is +19.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4610931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $235.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp. [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.53, while it was recorded at 210.79 for the last single week of trading, and 238.57 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp. [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.