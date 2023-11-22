Phunware Inc [PHUN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

- Advertisements -

Phunware Inc [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.07%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Phunware Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The grant was approved by Phunware’s Compensation Committee on November 10, 2023 pursuant to a delegation by the Board and was issued as an equity grant pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an inducement material to Mr. Snavely entering into employment with Phunware. The restricted stock units granted are subject to a vesting on February 23, 2024, with the restricted stock units vesting on that date, subject to Mr. Snavely’s continued employment.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock dropped by -88.96%. The one-year Phunware Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.04 million, with 135.44 million shares outstanding and 128.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 3687220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

- Advertisements -

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.07. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.41 for Phunware Inc [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1825, while it was recorded at 0.1334 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4909 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Phunware Inc [PHUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.