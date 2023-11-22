Mosaic Company [MOS] Stock trading around $35.92 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a low on 11/21/23, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.92. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third quarter 2023. The company’s earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https:

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3485076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mosaic Company stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for MOS stock reached $11.74 billion, with 339.07 million shares outstanding and 324.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3485076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $40.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.28, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Mosaic Company [MOS]

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.