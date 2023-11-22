Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] Stock trading around $4.55 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Morphosys AG ADR [NASDAQ: MOR] price plunged by -22.35 percent to reach at -$1.31. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Ad hoc: MorphoSys’ Phase 3 Study of Pelabresib in Myelofibrosis Demonstrates Statistically Significant Improvement in Spleen Volume Reduction and Strong Positive Trend in Symptom Reduction.

Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

MANIFEST-2 met primary endpoint, nearly doubling SVR35 response rate (66% versus 35%).

A sum of 4489618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 312.91K shares. Morphosys AG ADR shares reached a high of $4.77 and dropped to a low of $4.3411 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year MOR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.97. The average equity rating for MOR stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOR shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Morphosys AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphosys AG ADR is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24.

MOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.17. With this latest performance, MOR shares dropped by -33.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.60 for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morphosys AG ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.34 and a Gross Margin at +79.75. Morphosys AG ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.29.

Return on Total Capital for MOR is now -39.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, MOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] managed to generate an average of -$233,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Morphosys AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.