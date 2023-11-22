Mizuho lifts Datadog Inc [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Datadog Releases 2023 State of Cloud Security Report.

Report finds that long-lived credentials remain a common cause for cloud security breaches .

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today released its new report, The State of Cloud Security 2023. Datadog analyzed security posture data from thousands of organizations using AWS, Azure or Google Cloud for the report, focusing particularly on understanding how organizations approach and mitigate common risks that frequently lead to documented public cloud security incidents.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 46.28%. The one-year Datadog Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.2. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.77 billion, with 293.57 million shares outstanding and 269.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 3505753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $115.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.71 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.06, while it was recorded at 110.36 for the last single week of trading, and 88.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc Fundamentals:

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 33.30%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.