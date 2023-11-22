Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] Is Currently -25.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] slipped around -0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, down -25.00%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 107.5% year over year to $80.1 million.

Achieved record backlog of $678.7 million, up 382.7% year over year.

Microvast Holdings Inc stock is now -36.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MVST Stock saw the intraday high of $1.19 and lowest of $0.854 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.91, which means current price is +14.17% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, MVST reached a trading volume of 48609085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has MVST stock performed recently?

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.97. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5594, while it was recorded at 1.2430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6349 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Microvast Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.36.

Return on Total Capital for MVST is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.55. Additionally, MVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] managed to generate an average of -$69,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]

