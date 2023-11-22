Maxim Group slashes price target on Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [AMEX: CANF] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 11/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $2.80. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM that Can-Fite Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $3.0 Million in Gross Proceeds.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.09 percent and weekly performance of 11.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.90K shares, CANF reached to a volume of 4459768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANF shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

CANF stock trade performance evaluation

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, CANF shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1246.42. Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1255.93.

Return on Total Capital for CANF is now -110.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, CANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.89 and a Current Ratio set at 4.89.

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR [CANF]: Institutional Ownership

