Marpai Inc [MRAI] Is Currently 59.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marpai Inc [NASDAQ: MRAI] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.60 during the day while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that MARPAI, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Continued year over year growth related to our acquisition of Maestro Health.

Further identification and implementation of synergies and opportunities continue as a result of the acquisition.

Marpai Inc stock has also gained 126.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRAI stock has inclined by 36.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.44% and lost -49.65% year-on date.

The market cap for MRAI stock reached $11.32 million, with 5.32 million shares outstanding and 5.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, MRAI reached a trading volume of 7658809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marpai Inc [MRAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

MRAI stock trade performance evaluation

Marpai Inc [MRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.60. With this latest performance, MRAI shares gained by 163.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.40 for Marpai Inc [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6269, while it was recorded at 0.9856 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1051 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marpai Inc [MRAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Marpai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRAI is now -121.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -126.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.17. Additionally, MRAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] managed to generate an average of -$87,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Marpai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.