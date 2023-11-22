Market cap of SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] reaches 5.72M – now what?

- Advertisements -

SILO Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: SILO] gained 12.93% or 0.21 points to close at $1.84 with a heavy trading volume of 4443323 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Silo Pharma Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Medspray Pharma BV for Intranasal Technology used in SPC-15 Treatment for PTSD.

MedSpray’s patented nose-to-brain intranasal technology selected for SPC-15 drug delivery.

Exclusivity covers multiple indications including anxiety disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, and anorexia.

It opened the trading session at $1.63, the shares rose to $1.98 and dropped to $1.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SILO points out that the company has recorded -16.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.65K shares, SILO reached to a volume of 4443323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SILO Pharma Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for SILO stock

SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.54. With this latest performance, SILO shares gained by 35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5820, while it was recorded at 1.5754 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0018 for the last 200 days.

SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5031.28 and a Gross Margin at -709.25. SILO Pharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5419.25.

Return on Total Capital for SILO is now -37.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] managed to generate an average of -$1,302,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.SILO Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.14 and a Current Ratio set at 13.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]

