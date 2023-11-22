Market cap of Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] reaches 53.26B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $73.62 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Nov. 30 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time, the release, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information prior to financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies Inc stock is now 83.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $74.05 and lowest of $72.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.46, which means current price is +104.73% above from all time high which was touched on 11/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 3735248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $75.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 12.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.19, while it was recorded at 73.21 for the last single week of trading, and 53.40 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] managed to generate an average of $18,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.79%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.