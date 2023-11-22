Market cap of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] reaches 10.77M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 21.98%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces In-Person Meeting with the FDA to Discuss Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial for NurOwn® in ALS.

Meeting will take place on December 6; Company plans to seek Special Protocol Assessment (SPA).

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted the company a meeting to discuss the regulatory path forward for NurOwn® in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The meeting is scheduled to take place on December 6, 2023. Brainstorm will discuss plans for a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA to agree on the overall protocol design for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in ALS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is now -86.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCLI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.24 and lowest of $0.1824 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.46, which means current price is +64.03% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 11291364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 30.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3391, while it was recorded at 0.1878 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7676 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -194.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -214.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 379.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$564,581 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]

