Market cap of Blink Charging Co [BLNK] reaches 246.05M – now what?

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] price plunged by -6.65 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Blink CEO, Brendan Jones, to Discuss Blink’s Continuous Record Growth and Path to Profitability at UBS Industrials Summit on November 29.

“We are looking forward to providing investors with an update on our business trajectory, showcasing our unprecedented revenue growth to record levels, and detailing our initiatives to improve and optimize operating expenses and reduce our cost of goods sold. As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we are strategically insourcing chargers to our Blink manufacturing facilities, a move that has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency. We see strong demand for our products and services and our entire Blink team will continue to meet and exceed customers’ demands and expectations as we move into 2024,” said Mr. Jones.

A sum of 3502494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Blink Charging Co shares reached a high of $3.81 and dropped to a low of $3.51 until finishing in the latest session at $3.65.

The one-year BLNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.88. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 50.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.64 and a Gross Margin at -87.07. Blink Charging Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.76.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -35.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$147,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] Institutonal Ownership Details

