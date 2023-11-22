Market Analysts see CISO Global Inc [CISO] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

CISO Global Inc [NASDAQ: CISO] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 15.56%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM that (Updated) MSSP Alert Names CISO Global to 2023 Top 250 Managed Security Services Providers List.

CISO Global ranked 25th on this year’s international list of Top 250 MSSPs, solidifying the company’s status as an industry leading MSSP.

CISO Global Inc stock is now -94.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CISO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1493 and lowest of $0.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.26, which means current price is +54.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 6264943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CISO Global Inc [CISO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CISO Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CISO Global Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CISO stock performed recently?

CISO Global Inc [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.29. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 36.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for CISO Global Inc [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1283, while it was recorded at 0.1356 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2629 for the last 200 days.

CISO Global Inc [CISO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CISO Global Inc [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. CISO Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Total Capital for CISO is now -53.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.40. Additionally, CISO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CISO Global Inc [CISO] managed to generate an average of -$75,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.CISO Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Insider trade positions for CISO Global Inc [CISO]

