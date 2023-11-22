Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell -23.57% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Invesco Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2023.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions to a single Invesco ETF.1.

For the funds listed in the Table, the ex-date for the 2023 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 18, 2023. The record date will be Tuesday, December 19, 2023, and the payable date will be Friday, December 22, 2023..

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock dropped by -27.40%. The one-year Invesco Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.46. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 2.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.18 billion, with 454.80 million shares outstanding and 440.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 4676074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $14.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

IVZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 8.46%.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.