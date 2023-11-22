Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] is -98.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up 6.70%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hub Security Forecasts Over $10 Million in New Contracts in 2024 from a Key Contract with Top US Enterprise AI Firm in Groundbreaking Big4 Project.

Renowned for its cutting-edge AI applications, the collaborating Blackswan Technologies delivers a robust suite of cognitive computing capabilities that empower financial institutions and data-driven organizations. With a proven track record of providing comprehensive solutions to some of the world’s largest Professional Services Integrators and financial institutions, including major banks, this supplier stands at the forefront of technological innovation. [.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 9396669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has HUBC stock performed recently?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -51.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3977, while it was recorded at 0.3011 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.