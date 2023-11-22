Gordon Haskett lifts Zillow Group Inc [Z] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $38.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Rent remains high, but more properties offer incentives.

New construction surge prompts landlords and property managers to provide more perks.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rental concessions—offers meant to entice tenants, such as free months of rent or free parking—are at their highest level in more than two years despite strong renter demand, Zillow’s latest data shows. That’s because property managers are now likely competing for tenants, as new, primarily upscale buildings from the recent construction boom enter the rental market.

Zillow Group Inc represents 170.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.96 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $37.63 to $38.58.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3671929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $46.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 35.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.81, while it was recorded at 39.47 for the last single week of trading, and 45.98 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.