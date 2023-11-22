Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] stock Resumed by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $4.25

- Advertisements -

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] gained 3.11% on the last trading session, reaching $3.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna to attend Scotiabank Mining Conference.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting at the conference and participating in 1-on-1 investor meetings.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. represents 306.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. FSM stock price has been found in the range of $3.57 to $3.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 6008890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 247.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for FSM stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 22.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.61 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of -$30,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.