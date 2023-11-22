For Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

- Advertisements -

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] closed the trading session at $52.53 on 11/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.85, while the highest price level was $52.76. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM that Johnson Controls Awarded DOE Grant to Accelerate U.S. Heat Pump Manufacturing.

Facilities in San Antonio, Texas, Wichita, Kansas, and Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, will expand to scale production, creating approximately 1,000 new U.S. jobs.

Updated plants will produce an estimated 200,000 residential, commercial and industrial heat pumps combined – a production increase of 200%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.92 percent and weekly performance of 0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 3469709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $69.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.21, while it was recorded at 52.19 for the last single week of trading, and 59.75 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.77%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.