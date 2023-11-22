Evercore ISI slashes price target on Airbnb Inc [ABNB] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -2.22% on the last trading session, reaching $126.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2023 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc represents 640.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.17 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $124.93 to $128.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4584088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $133.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.86, while it was recorded at 127.66 for the last single week of trading, and 125.63 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 22.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Airbnb Inc [ABNB]

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.