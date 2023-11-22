Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Is Currently -0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Dun & Bradstreet and Databricks Launch New DUNSified™ Data Marketplace.

Alliance creates the industry’s first data marketplace of Dun & Bradstreet and third-party data.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the upcoming availability of Entity Resolution services, complete with D-U-N-S Numbers, to all relevant third-party providers and clients within the Databricks Marketplace. This new offering will provide over 200,000 new and existing Dun & Bradstreet clients a quick and frictionless experience when adding new data assets to their commercial data strategies.

A sum of 4725248 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $10.02 and dropped to a low of $9.84 until finishing in the latest session at $9.93.

The one-year DNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.97. The average equity rating for DNB stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $13.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

DNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.18. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.21. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

DNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 0.20%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

