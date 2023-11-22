Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] moved up 2.17: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [NYSE: DKS] traded at a high on 11/21/23, posting a 2.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.59. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Third Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Outlook.

– Delivers Record Third Quarter Sales of $3.04 Billion, Up 2.8% Versus the Prior Year –– Delivers EBT Margin of 8.8% and Double-Digit non-GAAP EBT Margin of 10.6% –.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Delivered 1.7% growth in third quarter comparable store sales on top of a 6.5% increase in the third quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7562178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. stands at 3.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for DKS stock reached $10.34 billion, with 85.02 million shares outstanding and 60.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 7562178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $134.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.71, while it was recorded at 118.37 for the last single week of trading, and 128.55 for the last 200 days.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.20 and a Gross Margin at +34.65. Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $19,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 165.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. [DKS]

The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.