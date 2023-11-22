Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Abbvie Inc [ABBV] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] jumped around 0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $138.73 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Fifth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Makes History as the Biggest Day Ever.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), celebrated the fifth annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day like never before, achieving record-breaking numbers.

Abbvie Inc stock is now -14.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABBV Stock saw the intraday high of $139.36 and lowest of $137.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 168.11, which means current price is +5.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 4690539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $169.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.16, while it was recorded at 138.24 for the last single week of trading, and 147.43 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -4.21%.

Insider trade positions for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.