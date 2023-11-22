Coty Inc [COTY] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] loss -0.64% or -0.07 points to close at $10.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4137481 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM that Coty Inc. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers for Up to $400 Million Outstanding Debt Securities.

Tender Offers are a Continuation of Coty’s Deleveraging Agenda.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or the “Company”) announced today the early results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash, (i) up to $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Unsecured Notes Cap”) of the Company’s 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Unsecured Notes”) and (ii) up to $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Secured Notes Cap”) of the Company’s 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Secured Notes”). The Unsecured Notes and the Secured Notes are referred to collectively herein as the “Notes,” such offers to purchase are referred to collectively herein as the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer,” and the Unsecured Notes Cap and the Secured Notes Cap are referred to collectively as the “Notes Caps” and each a “Notes Cap.” The Tender Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 7, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase). The Company refers investors to the Offer to Purchase for the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.

It opened the trading session at $10.84, the shares rose to $10.98 and dropped to $10.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COTY points out that the company has recorded -0.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, COTY reached to a volume of 4137481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $12.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.10. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc [COTY] managed to generate an average of $44,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Coty Inc [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.