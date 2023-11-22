Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB] is 45.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CNTB] slipped around -0.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, down -38.83%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM that Connect Biopharma and Simcere Announce Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement in Greater China.

Simcere has been granted an exclusive right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize rademikibart for all indications in Greater China.

Connect Biopharma retains rights to develop and commercialize rademikibart in all other markets and completed the pivotal atopic dermatitis (AD) trial in China.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR stock is now 45.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNTB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.24 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.84, which means current price is +135.65% above from all time high which was touched on 11/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 66.97K shares, CNTB reached a trading volume of 4150100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTB shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has CNTB stock performed recently?

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.61. With this latest performance, CNTB shares gained by 22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.09 for the last 200 days.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNTB is now -54.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, CNTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB] managed to generate an average of -$1,183,678 per employee.Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.26 and a Current Ratio set at 9.26.

Insider trade positions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR [CNTB]

