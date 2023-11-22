BMO Capital Markets lifts Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Independence Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: IRT] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.37 during the day while it closed the day at $13.30. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Independence Realty Trust Scheduled to Participate in Nareit’s REITworld Annual Conference.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, IRT’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Sebra, IRT’s Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to host meetings with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITworld 2023 Annual Conference in Los Angeles on November 14 and 15.

The company has posted its November Investor Presentation on its website at www.irtliving.com in the Investor Relations section under Presentations.

Independence Realty Trust Inc stock has also loss -1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRT stock has declined by -18.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.13% and lost -21.12% year-on date.

The market cap for IRT stock reached $2.99 billion, with 224.06 million shares outstanding and 222.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 2521595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.01.

IRT stock trade performance evaluation

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc go to -6.06%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.