Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] gain 102.31% so far this year. What now?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a low on 11/21/23, posting a -5.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.74. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration Partner Otsuka Filed New Drug Application (NDA) for LUPKYNIS® (Voclosporin) in Japan.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Company’s collaboration partner, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Ltd., filed a new drug application (NDA) for voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN) with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare for the manufacture and sale in Japan of voclosporin, a second-generation oral calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). LN is a complication of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) that seriously impacts the kidneys. In January 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved voclosporin in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN and it is currently available in the U.S. under the brand name LUPKYNIS®.

Aurinia and Otsuka entered a collaboration and licensing agreement in December 2020 for the development and commercialization of voclosporin for the treatment of LN in the EU, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, Norway, Belarus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Ukraine. As part of the agreement, Aurinia is eligible to receive a payment of $10 million upon approval in Japan along with low double-digit royalties on net sales once launched.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7183236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 7.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.63%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.26 billion, with 142.27 million shares outstanding and 130.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 7183236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.33 and a Current Ratio set at 5.77.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]

