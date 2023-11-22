Antero Resources Corp [AR] moved down -1.47: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] closed the trading session at $24.85 on 11/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.72, while the highest price level was $25.17. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results and Increased Production Guidance.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.81 percent and weekly performance of -5.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, AR reached to a volume of 3843823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

AR stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Resources Corp [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.76, while it was recorded at 25.61 for the last single week of trading, and 24.75 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corp [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corp [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corp [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.29.

Antero Resources Corp [AR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.