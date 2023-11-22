Anghami Inc [ANGH] is 94.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Anghami Inc [NASDAQ: ANGH] surged by $1.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.49 during the day while it closed the day at $3.11. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM that OSN+ and Anghami Sign Landmark Transaction Set to Transform MENA Entertainment.

The combination of OSN+ and Anghami Inc. will be the first regional platform that provides video and music, backed by up to $50 million cash investment in Anghami and bringing together over 120 million registered users, 2.5+ million subscribers and $100+ million revenue at closing.

The OSN Group will invest in Anghami at a valuation of $3.65 per share, 3.9x the stock’s average price for the past month.

Anghami Inc stock has also gained 216.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANGH stock has inclined by 220.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 150.81% and gained 94.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ANGH stock reached $80.89 million, with 26.01 million shares outstanding and 10.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.77K shares, ANGH reached a trading volume of 56442199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anghami Inc [ANGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anghami Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGH in the course of the last twelve months was 4044.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

ANGH stock trade performance evaluation

Anghami Inc [ANGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 216.54. With this latest performance, ANGH shares gained by 211.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.90 for Anghami Inc [ANGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9200, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2600 for the last 200 days.

Anghami Inc [ANGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anghami Inc [ANGH] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.26. Anghami Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anghami Inc [ANGH] managed to generate an average of -$420,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Anghami Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Anghami Inc [ANGH]: Institutional Ownership

