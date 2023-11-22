AgileThought Inc [AGIL] Revenue clocked in at $166.63 million, down -98.02% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

AgileThought Inc [NASDAQ: AGIL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.12%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM that AgileThought Announces Strategic Financial Restructuring to Strengthen Financial Future.

Secures additional funding to support operations and enters into agreement to go-private with backing of its senior secured lenders, ensuring a brighter and more efficient future.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AGIL stock dropped by -97.80%. The one-year AgileThought Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for AGIL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.35 million, with 48.40 million shares outstanding and 32.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, AGIL stock reached a trading volume of 10397703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on AgileThought Inc [AGIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for AgileThought Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgileThought Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

- Advertisements -

AGIL Stock Performance Analysis:

AgileThought Inc [AGIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, AGIL shares dropped by -38.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for AgileThought Inc [AGIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1316, while it was recorded at 0.0824 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3508 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgileThought Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgileThought Inc [AGIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +28.65. AgileThought Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.41.

Return on Total Capital for AGIL is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgileThought Inc [AGIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.79. Additionally, AGIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgileThought Inc [AGIL] managed to generate an average of -$8,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.AgileThought Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

AgileThought Inc [AGIL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGIL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGIL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.