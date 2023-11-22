Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Revenue clocked in at $6.83 billion, down -17.19% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] price surged by 8.72 percent to reach at $9.94. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Agilent Reports Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue at the high end of guidance and EPS exceeds guidance.

A sum of 6085030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Agilent Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $124.68 and dropped to a low of $121.23 until finishing in the latest session at $123.92.

The one-year A stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.89. The average equity rating for A stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $130.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 24.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

A Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.20, while it was recorded at 115.77 for the last single week of trading, and 124.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilent Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

A Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 7.95%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in A stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in A stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.