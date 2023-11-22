Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $74.03 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $1.74. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Results.

Company achieves net sales growth of +20%, with comparable sales growth of +16%.

Both brands delivered net sales growth with Abercrombie brands +30% and Hollister brands +11%.

A sum of 5860509 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares reached a high of $74.77 and dropped to a low of $65.6001 until finishing in the latest session at $74.03.

The one-year ANF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.29. The average equity rating for ANF stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

ANF Stock Performance Analysis:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 23.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.65 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.20, while it was recorded at 71.73 for the last single week of trading, and 39.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.18. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] managed to generate an average of $95 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ANF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ANF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ANF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.